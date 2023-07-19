To be frank: These are the best national hot dog day deals in NYC
NEW YORK - National Hot Dog Day is here!
If you don't want to fire up the grill today, check out where you can snag a good hotdog in New York.
Nathan's:
Nathan's Famous is celebrating by offering 5-cent hot dogs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Did you know that back in 1916 the original price of hot dogs was 5 cents?
That was also the year when the first restaurant opened in 1916 on Coney Island in New York. There is a limit of 2 dogs per customer.
See New York Nathan's locations participating:
- 2001 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
- 200 Baychester Ave, Bronx, NY 10475
- 569 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205
- 1203 Grand Avenue, Baldwin, NY 11510
- 1086 The Arches Cir Suite 1086, Deer Park, NY 11729
- 2713 Merrick Rd, Bellmore, NY 11710
- 50 Sunrise Hwy Lindenhurst, NY 11757
- 2148 White Plains Rd, Bronx, NY 10462
- 314 Commack Rd, Commack, NY 11725
- 279 Walt Whitman Rd, Huntington Station, NY 11746
- 350 Sills Rd #101, Yaphank, NY 11980
- 850 N Broadway, White Plains, NY 10603
- 185 Morris Avenue, Holtsville, NY 11742
- 2 South Drive, Yonkers, NY 10704
- 2784 Linden Blvd., Brooklyn, NY 11208
- 19 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains, NY 10601
- 1001 Broadhollow Road, Farmingdale, NY 11735
- 28-55 Ulmer Street, Whitestone, NY 11357
- 29 Fitzgerald Street, Yonkers, NY 10710
Meet the Hot Dog king!
Meet Dan Rossi, the New York Hot Dog King.
For more than 40+ years, Rossi has built push carts and has been selling hot dogs in front of The Met for the last 16 years.
Rossi is a disabled veteran and has served two tours in The Vietnam War as a United States Marine.
Catch him Saturday, July 22nd on 5th Avenue & 82nd Street from 12-4 p.m.
Sonic:
Sonic customers can get $1.29 chili cheese coneys for today using the code: CHILI in the app or mention it at the drive-in.
Usually, the regular price for the all-beef hot dog topped with chili and melted cheddar cheese is about $2.90.
Grab up to five dogs, this deal is only available through the Sonic mobile app.
Walter's Hot Dogs:
Walter's Hot Dogs is giving away a FREE box of our pigs-in-a blanket with every order of $15+.
It is currently available in Mamaroneck & White Plains.
Philly Pretzel Factory
Philly Pretzel Factory is offering $1 Pretzel Dogs while supplies last.
This all-beef hot dog covered in American cheese is wrapped in fresh-baked pretzel.
Target
Don't feel like eating out?
Light up the grill and grab these bun-sized, 100% Beef Franks.
Save 25% when you buy Ball Park Bun Size Beef Franks at Target.
For more information visit www.target.com.