To be frank: These are the best national hot dog day deals in NYC

National Hot Dog Day is here!

If you don't want to fire up the grill today, check out where you can snag a good hotdog in New York.

Nathan's:

A Nathan's Famous logo is seen at Coney Island. (Photo by John Smith/VIEWpress)

Nathan's Famous is celebrating by offering 5-cent hot dogs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Did you know that back in 1916 the original price of hot dogs was 5 cents?

That was also the year when the first restaurant opened in 1916 on Coney Island in New York. There is a limit of 2 dogs per customer.

See New York Nathan's locations participating:

2001 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

200 Baychester Ave, Bronx, NY 10475

569 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205

1203 Grand Avenue, Baldwin, NY 11510

1086 The Arches Cir Suite 1086, Deer Park, NY 11729

2713 Merrick Rd, Bellmore, NY 11710

50 Sunrise Hwy Lindenhurst, NY 11757

2148 White Plains Rd, Bronx, NY 10462

314 Commack Rd, Commack, NY 11725

279 Walt Whitman Rd, Huntington Station, NY 11746

350 Sills Rd #101, Yaphank, NY 11980

850 N Broadway, White Plains, NY 10603

185 Morris Avenue, Holtsville, NY 11742

2 South Drive, Yonkers, NY 10704

2784 Linden Blvd., Brooklyn, NY 11208

19 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains, NY 10601

1001 Broadhollow Road, Farmingdale, NY 11735

28-55 Ulmer Street, Whitestone, NY 11357

29 Fitzgerald Street, Yonkers, NY 10710

Meet the Hot Dog king!

Meet Dan Rossi, the New York Hot Dog King.

For more than 40+ years, Rossi has built push carts and has been selling hot dogs in front of The Met for the last 16 years.

Rossi is a disabled veteran and has served two tours in The Vietnam War as a United States Marine.

Catch him Saturday, July 22nd on 5th Avenue & 82nd Street from 12-4 p.m.

Sonic:

Sonic Corp. signage stands on display outside a drive-in fast food restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., on Sunday, June 24, 2018. Photographer: Logan Cyrus/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Sonic customers can get $1.29 chili cheese coneys for today using the code: CHILI in the app or mention it at the drive-in.

Usually, the regular price for the all-beef hot dog topped with chili and melted cheddar cheese is about $2.90.

Grab up to five dogs, this deal is only available through the Sonic mobile app.

Walter's Hot Dogs:

Walter's Hot Dogs is giving away a FREE box of our pigs-in-a blanket with every order of $15+.

It is currently available in Mamaroneck & White Plains.

Philly Pretzel Factory

Philly Pretzel Factory is offering $1 Pretzel Dogs while supplies last.

This all-beef hot dog covered in American cheese is wrapped in fresh-baked pretzel.

Target

Don't feel like eating out?

Light up the grill and grab these bun-sized, 100% Beef Franks.

Save 25% when you buy Ball Park Bun Size Beef Franks at Target.

For more information visit www.target.com.