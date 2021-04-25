Nathan's Famous offering five-cent hot dogs

article

A penny for your thoughts, and a nickel for a Nathan's Famous hot dog!

To celebrate the reopening of Coney Island, you can grab a hot dog for just five cents at the company's flagship location near MCU Park.

Every Thursday from 5 p.m. until closing, you can get a hot dog for just a nickel with the purchase of any regularly priced food item.

Nathan's is offering the promotion as part of a "Throwback Thursday" special. The five-cent price actually comes from the price the hot dogs were sold when the restaurant opened in 1916.

The restaurant usually sells hot dogs for about $4.75.