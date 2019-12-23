Nassau police take over 100 homeless children on Christmas shopping spree

Christmas came early for some 100 children living in shelters or with relatives on Long Island.

Each child was given a $110 gift certificate to spend on whatever they wanted at Matty’s Toy Stop, courtesy of the Nassau County PBA.

“This is helping people on a day that they need help the most,” said James McDermott, Nassau County PBA President. “What’s Christmas like for a child without toys? They’re getting toys, and that’s great for us.”

The shopping spree, which totaled just over $10,000 in donated merchandise, is designed to build positive relationships between young children and law enforcement and even featured a visit from Santa.