Nashville school shooting: Suspect dead with 'multiple patients' reported, officials say

A shooting was reported on Monday at an elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, with emergency crews reporting "multiple patients" and the alleged suspect dead, according to officials.

The shooting was reported at The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school for about 200 students from preschool to sixth grade, according to its website . Students walked to safety Monday, holding hands as they left their school surrounded by police cars, to a nearby church to reunited with their parents.

The Nashville Fire Department confirmed there were "multiple patients" after responding to "an active aggressor" reported at the school, located at 33 Burton Hills Boulevard.

Their conditions were not immediately clear. It was also not known whether the victims were staff, teachers or students.

At noon local time, the Metro Nashville Police Department also confirmed the "active shooter event" on Twitter and said the suspect "was engaged by MNPD and is dead." It wasn’t immediately clear whether the shooter died by suicide or was shot by police.

Nashville’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) also said it was responding to the scene .

Responding officers are pictured at The Covenant School on March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Credit: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The school is located in Nashville’s Green Hills neighborhood, about 10 miles southwest of downtown. Parents were advised to reunite with students at the nearby Woodmont Baptist Church at 2100 Woodmont Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.