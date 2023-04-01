Museum of Failure exhibit opens in Brooklyn

There's an old expression that failure is not an option, but at The Museum of Failure, it's not only an option – it's everything.

"We need to accept failure if we want progress and innovation," said Dr. Samuel West, a psychologist who started the museum five years ago. "So, we can’t have the good stuff without having the failure as well."

The exhibit has made several stops, showcasing failed items from all over the world proving that failing is universal.

"A lot of the items here at the museum is just technology, or ideas (that) they don't really have a customer, there's no real reason for them," he said.

There are failed products in a wide variety of categories like technology and children's toys. For example, Hasbro's Little Miss Me bombed in 1965. A doll known as Princess Cayla spied on kids and was eventually banned in several countries, and the lawn game Jarts was banned after thousands of kids were hurt and two kids actually died.

The Jarts display at The Museum of Failure NYC. Photo: WNYW

You can see other examples from FOX 5’s Christal Young’s visit to the museum in the video player above.

Before you leave, the museum encourages you to embrace what’s gone wrong in your life and write it down.

And remember, if at first you don’t succeed - try, try again.

Or, maybe not.

The Museum of Failure’s exhibit is open now in Brooklyn, through May 14, 2023.