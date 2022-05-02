Murder suspect and jail officer disappear

article

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of an escaped inmate from an Alabama jail, and the location of a missing and endangered correctional officer from Lauderdale County, Alabama.

The pair departed the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, on Friday morning and have not been seen since. The assistant director of corrections at the facility told co-workers she was taking the inmate to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation. The sheriff later told reporters that no such evaluation was scheduled.

Casey White, 38, was charged with two counts of capital murder in September 2020 in the brutal stabbing of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway. He was already serving time for a 2015 crime spree that involved home invasion, carjacking, and a police chase. White confessed about the murder and was awaiting trial at the Lauderdale County Jail when he disappeared. He stands 6 feet 9 inches and weighs approximately 260 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Lauderdale County corrections officer Vicky White was considered missing in the line of duty. White is the Assistant Director of Corrections. A Blue alert for White’s disappearance has been issued. (The two Whites are not related.)

"Casey White is believed to be a serious threat to the corrections officer and the public," said U.S. Marshal Marty Keely.

The vehicle the two left the detention center in has been located in the parking lot of a nearby shopping center. Investigators were looking to find any video that may give information on what happened there.

While the pair left the detention center at 9:30 in the morning, the staff didn't realize they were missing until about 6 hours later.

Anyone with information on White’s location or Assistant Director of Corrections White’s disappearance is urged to contact law enforcement. You can call the USMS Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102. Anonymous tips may also be submitted via the U.S. Marshals Tip App. "Do not attempt to apprehend this fugitive," said Keely.