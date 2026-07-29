Multiple rescue teams search the Passaic River for 2 missing children

The Brief Rescuers are actively searching the Passaic River for a missing 10-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl who were swept away Wednesday evening. A third child managed to climb out safely, and a bystander reportedly jumped in to help the remaining two but was unable to reach them before they drifted downstream. Multiple emergency crews are combing the riverbanks, facing difficult search conditions including darkness, high tide, strong currents and high water levels from recent storms.



Multiple boats are currently searching for two missing children in the Passaic River in an active rescue operation.

What we know:

The Westside Firehouse and emergency responders from several neighboring towns in New Jersey have confirmed they are searching for two juveniles in the Passaic River after three children went into the water at 6:23 p.m. near a local park.

FOX 5 N.Y.'s Teresa Priolo reports that the missing children, a 10-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl, were accompanied by an older child who managed to climb out of the river on her own and make her way safely back to her mother.

A bystander at the park reportedly jumped into the water to save the remaining two, but the powerful current swept them away before he could pull them out.

First responders are meticulously combing the thick brush and foliage along the riverbanks, holding out hope that the children managed to grab onto a branch or tree downstream, according to FOX 5 N.Y. reporting.

The search is facing severe challenges, including total darkness, high tide and unusually high water levels caused by recent storms.

What we don't know:

The status, condition and identities of the two missing children remain unknown.

Authorities have also not yet determined what caused the children to go into the river, including whether they fell in by accident or were playing near the water's edge.