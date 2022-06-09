3 dead in shooting at Smithsburg, Maryland factory

Three people are reportedly dead after a shooting at a factory in Smithsburg, Maryland, according to authorities.

FOX News confirms that the shooting happened at Columbia Machine on 12900 block of Bikle Road neat Smithsburg High and Middle Schools.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said multiple people were injured but did not make their conditions known.

Maryland State Police confirmed to FOX 5 DC that initial reports indicate three people were killed in the shooting.

Investigators have not revealed any other details about the shooting or a possible motive.

The sheriff's office said that there is no longer any threat to the community.

U.S. Rep. David Trone, a Maryland Democrat, tweeted that his office was in contact with authorities in the area and actively monitoring the shooting in Smithsburg. News photographs showed a large law enforcement presence, including emergency vehicles at the scene.

Smithsburg, a community of nearly 3,000 people, is located about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Baltimore not far from the Maryland line with Pennsylvania.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.