Video: Mugger tackles man into NYC fruit stand in broad daylight

A disturbing video captures the moment a mugger tackled a victim into a Bronx fruit stand as shocked bystanders watched the attack.

The NYPD says it happened last Monday in front of 2301 Jerome Ave. in Fordham Heights. A 42-year-old man was walking up to the sidewalk when the attacker ran up behind him and tackled him into a fruit stand.

The mugger then repeatedly punched the victim in the face before grabbing his motorcycle key, helmet, and sneakers.

EMS treated the victim at the scene.

The victim's injuries were not known.

The suspect remains on the loose.