MTA opens bidding for retired MetroCard vending machines

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The Brief The MTA is auctioning off a limited number of full-sized MetroCard vending machines and smaller MetroCard "express" machines. Bidding is open until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19. MetroCard machines were phased out by the OMNY tap and pay system used on subways and buses today.



A piece of New York City transit history could be yours, if you're willing to pay.

The MTA is auctioning off a limited number of MetroCard vending machines, which were phased out of service by the OMNY tap and pay system used on subways and buses today.

What we know:

Bidding for full-sized MetroCard vending machines and smaller "express" machines opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Offers must be received by 8 p.m. on August 19, the MTA said.

Bids can be submitted by completing an online form.

MTA subway station OMNY turnstile entrance for E, F, M & R trains, Queens, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Before bidding, however, the MTA says you should make sure you're able to arrange pickup of the machine within 10 days of being notified of your successful bid.

You should also be prepared to pay on the day you're notified.

What we don't know:

The MTA did not specify the exact number of MetroCard vending machines that are available through the auction.

Click here for more information about the auction.

Dig deeper:

MetroCard vending machines were first installed in January 1999, allowing riders to buy and reload MetroCards with cash, credit and debit cards. The full-sized machines weigh about 1,050 pounds, measuring 80 inches long, 42 inches wide, and 36 inches deep, according to the MTA.

The express machines were introduced later, and only offered credit and debit card transactions. They weigh a mere 210 pounds, measuring 21 inches long, 14 inches wide, and 42 inches high.