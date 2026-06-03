MSG outdoor watch party returns for Knicks Game 1 on Wednesday night

The Brief Madison Square Garden secured an NYPD permit to host an outdoor watch party for Wednesday night's Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals opener. Watch parties were halted last month following unruly crowds outside MSG. Authorities have not yet decided if outdoor watch parties will be permitted for the remainder of the Finals.



The party is officially back on outside the Garden!

What we know:

Knicks fans are getting a second chance after unruly crowds forced the NYPD to pull the plug on outdoor watch parties last month.

FOX 5 has learned that Madison Square Garden received a permit for an outdoor watch party Wednesday night as the Knicks take on the Spurs in San Antonio for the NBA Finals opener.

The NYPD gave the event the green light, lifting a ban that was put in place in response to escalating crowd control issues.

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The backstory:

The NYPD halted watch parties outside MSG last month when an estimated 6,000 people flooded the streets in what escalated into a potentially dangerous situation with six arrests.

Police say the crowd became very rough, throwing glass bottles, climbing on top of subway entrances, blocking vehicle traffic and drinking in the streets.

"This is not about having enough of the unruly fans — this is about keeping people safe," an NYPD spokesperson said.

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What's next:

Authorities have yet to say if watch party permits will be approved outside MSG for the remainder of the NBA finals.