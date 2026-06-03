Knicks vs Spurs Game 1: New York opens NBA Finals in San Antonio

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The Brief The Knicks face the Spurs in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. New York is back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.



The Knicks’ long-awaited return to the NBA Finals begins Wednesday night, with New York opening the championship series on the road against the San Antonio Spurs.

What time do the Knicks play tonight?

What we know:

Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Knicks and Spurs is scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will be played in San Antonio and broadcast on ABC.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 01: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs is defended by Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks during the third quarter of the game at Madison Square Garden on March 01, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: U Expand

The matchup brings the Knicks back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, when New York also faced San Antonio.

The Spurs enter the series after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals. The Knicks reached the Finals after sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

How to watch Knicks vs. Spurs Game 1

Round: NBA Finals, Game 1

Date: Wednesday, June 3

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Location: San Antonio

Who are the Knicks playing in the finals?

Dig deeper:

The series features a Knicks team trying to end one of the NBA’s longest championship droughts against a young Spurs team led by Victor Wembanyama.

For New York, the Finals run has been powered by Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns.

San Antonio’s rise has been led by Wembanyama, who was named Western Conference Finals MVP after helping the Spurs get past Oklahoma City.

What’s at stake

The Knicks are trying to win their first NBA championship since 1973. San Antonio is looking for its sixth NBA title and its first since 2014.

The Finals also guarantee the NBA will have a different champion for the eighth straight season.

The backstory:

The Knicks and Spurs last met in the NBA Finals in 1999. San Antonio won that series in five games, giving the Spurs the first championship in franchise history.

More than two decades later, the teams meet again with a very different Knicks team trying to bring a title back to New York.

What's next:

Game 2 is scheduled for Friday, June 5, in San Antonio. The series then shifts to New York for Game 3 on Monday, June 8, and Game 4 on Wednesday, June 10.