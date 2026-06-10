MSG blasts NYPD, Mamdani as 'party poopers' over strict NBA Finals security

The Brief A six-block security perimeter around Madison Square Garden for Game 4 of the NBA Finals has heavily restricted pedestrian and vehicular traffic. Madison Square Garden executives publicly blasted city leadership as "party poopers," accusing them of using security as an excuse to stifle fan celebrations and hurt local businesses. The NYPD fired back, stating MSG was fully briefed on the perimeter in advance and was granted the exact 1,000-person watch party capacity they requested.



As the New York Knicks gear up for Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden tonight, a six-block security perimeter is drawing fierce backlash.

The heightened security zone comes in the wake of a chaotic watch party at Bryant Park on Monday during Game 3, which resulted in multiple arrests, assaults on police officers and property damage.

‘Party poopers’

What they're saying:

Madison Square Garden did not hold back in its criticism of the NYPD Commissioner and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, releasing a scathing statement regarding Wednesday night's security plan.

Venue officials argued that the extreme measures implemented earlier this week were supposedly due to former President Trump's attendance, but the continuation of the perimeter proves otherwise.

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"We know now these restrictions were never about the president. It was just a convenient excuse to restrict how and when Knicks fans celebrate," MSG said in its statement, labeling city leadership as "New York City’s biggest party poopers."

The Garden further stressed that the complete closure of the area not only dampens the celebration but directly harms the small businesses that rely on the influx of fans for their livelihood.

Hurting local business

Local perspective:

For bars and restaurants located just steps from the arena, the playoff run was supposed to be a massive financial boon. Instead, the restrictive perimeter has turned into a logistical nightmare.

Michael O'Brien, owner of O’Brien’s Bar and Grill, voiced his frustration over Monday night's unexpected closures.

"We were told there'd be a 15-minute lockdown when the President arrived. That was not the case," O'Brien explained. "They shut down the block, they put barricades up, and people were at the corner asking to go to the bar, saying they had reservations... and they were denied access."

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For O'Brien and neighboring business owners, the lack of communication and hard closures resulted in an empty establishment on what should have been their most profitable night.

"It ruined one of the best nights and left a horrible, sour taste in our mouth," O'Brien added.

NYPD responds

The other side:

The NYPD quickly fired back at MSG's criticisms, stating that all parties were well aware the security perimeter would resume for Game 4.

According to police, MSG's permit application for Wednesday's watch party asked to cap attendance at between 500 and 1,000 fans. The city approved the maximum allowance of 1,000 people.

Officials maintain that the strict perimeter is a direct, necessary response to the riots and violence that broke out at Bryant Park during Game 3.

What fans need to know

What you can do:

Expect a massive freeze zone starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday with several restrictions:

The perimeter will run from West 29th Street to West 35th Street, between Sixth and Eighth Avenues.

7th Avenue between West 29th and West 35th will be entirely closed to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Only individuals with a ticket to the game, a train ticket, residents of the immediate area, or those going to a specific local business will be allowed inside the designated zone.

The official watch party is strictly capped at 1,000 people. A designated access point will be set up at 6th Avenue and 33rd Street. Every attendee will be screened.

Backpacks, bags, alcohol, and umbrellas are strictly prohibited.