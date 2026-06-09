NYPD release security plan for Game 4 of NBA finals: Watch party, screening zones

The Brief The NYPD has announced an extensive security plan for tomorrow night's Knicks game at Madison Square Garden. New York City has officially approved a permit for a ticketed watch party outside of Madison Square Garden for Game 4, but clarified that everyone attending the party will be screened. Any businesses found in this designated zone will be allowed to operate, but only within "strict capacity limits."



The NYPD has announced an extensive security plan for tomorrow night's Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

Knicks Game 4 security plan

What we know:

New York City has officially approved a permit for a ticketed watch party outside of Madison Square Garden for Game 4.

The NYPD have clarified that everyone attending the party will be screened, and that attendees may only enter through an access point at West 33rd Street and Sixth Avenue.

There will also be no reentry for any attendees who leave the watch party.

A security perimeter similar to the one put up for Game 3 will also be there for Game 4; this perimeter will run from West 29th Street to West 35th Sreet, between Sixth and Eighth Avenues.

Seventh Avenue between West 29th Street and West 35th Street will be closed to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic starting at 4 p.m. Police are instructing civilians to avoid this area unless they are attending the game or have business in that area.

The only people who will be allowed within the designated area are:

people with a ticket to the game

people with a train ticket

people who are going to a business located in the area

people who live in the area

people with credentials

any individuals with some other authorized reason to be there

Any businesses found in this designated zone will be allowed to operate, but only within "strict capacity limits." Anyone hoping to frequent one of these businesses tomorrow night will need to be screened at a security checkpoint.

What they're saying:

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. issued the following statement in response to the security plan:

"The last several victories the Knicks have had have been celebrated by thousands and thousands outside MSG. The joy and happiness were palpable everywhere. Apparently, Mayor Mamdani and Police Commissioner Tisch, despite what they say, don’t want to see these celebrations happen.

We have been told that the NYPD will once again implement the same ‘frozen zone’ restrictions for Game 4, which were supposedly to thwart any threats related to the President’s attendance. We now know these restrictions were never about the President – it was just a convenient excuse to restrict how and when Knicks fans celebrate.

The complete closing of areas around MSG is going to affect not only the celebration but also all the small businesses that rely on Garden fans for their livelihood.

These celebrations are part of the heart and soul of New Yorkers. The actions of the Mayor and Police Commissioner, supposedly in support of the Knicks and their fans, are difficult to understand. We urge them to lift these restrictions and embrace the love of the team."