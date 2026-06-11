Ms. Rachel visits Delaney Hall, sings with families: 'Why are we traumatizing kids?'

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The Brief YouTube star and children's educator Ms. Rachel joined families and activists outside Newark's Delaney Hall detention center to protest ICE policies. She used her Instagram to amplify the stories of affected families—including the daughter of a detained truck driver. A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson denied the allegations of family separation.



Ms. Rachel is using her massive platform to call out family separation and immigrant justice.

What we know:

The YouTube star and children's educator, whose real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso, visited families outside Delaney Hall detention center in Newark this week as she condemned policies that are "traumatizing precious children."

Accurso took to Instagram with several videos, including one talking to the daughter of a man detained in the facility after living in the United States for 20 years and working as a truck driver.

"Please let their kind, loving father be with his family again," she wrote in the post. "I spoke with many traumatized kids who are scared to sleep at night. Why are we terrorizing children?"

Another video showed Accurso sitting with families and immigration activists singing, "Together we'll sing down the walls everywhere... together we'll sing until everyone's free."

She says that they will continue singing every night until everyone is free, encouraging her followers to sing along.

The other side:

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson fired back against claims of family separation in a statement to FOX News Digital.

"ICE does not separate families," the spokesperson said. "Parents are asked if they want to be removed with their children or ICE will place the children with a safe person the parent designates."

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The backstory:

The demonstrations at Delaney Hall began after immigration advocates reported that detainees inside the facility had launched a hunger strike to protest poor living conditions. Over the last several weeks, the situation has intensified into physical standoffs.

According to authorities, the protests escalated into chaos when demonstrators linked arms to form human chains to block vehicles and personnel from entering or exiting; used trash cans, umbrellas and other makeshift items as shields and barricades; surged into police barriers, allegedly throwing rocks and spraying tear gas at officers; and clashed with counter-demonstrators in "pro-ICE" groups.