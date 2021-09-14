Mother reunited with daughter who was kidnapped 14 years ago

article

A teen who was kidnapped at the age of 6 has been reunited with her mother, 14 years later.

The Clermont Police Department says Jacqueline Hernandez was abducted from her home in 2007.

Officers say Hernandez, now 19, reached out to her mother, Angelica Vences-Salgado, on social media.

Police were to confirm she was Vences-Salgado’s daughter.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

"A kidnapped daughter was reunited with her mother as a result of enforcement working together," said HSI Orlando Assistant Special Agent in Charge David Pezzutti. "This is a great example of how strong partnerships in law-enforcement can work to solve problems no matter the complexity or distance."

They shared a photo of the mother and daughter hugging when they finally reunited.

Advertisement

Police did not release further details on the circumstances surrounding the 2007 kidnapping.