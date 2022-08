The NYPD says a Brooklyn mother and son are both under arrest after they allegedly stabbed each other. Police say it happened Wednesday evening on Coney Island.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on W. 29th St.

EMS took the pair to NYU Langone Health Hospital. They were listed in stable condition.

It was unclear what happened to lead to the fight. The NYPD was continuing to investigate.

The names of the mother and son were not released.