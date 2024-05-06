What is the most popular cocktail in New York?

Believe it or not, the Manhattan or Cosmopolitan is not the most popular drink in the Empire State.

According to Google Trends data compiled by the Canadian site Casino.ca, the most-searched drink in New York is the vodka martini.

There were 173,000 online searches for martinis in New York in the last 12 months, the New York Post reported.

The New York Post also found that margaritas saw 164,000 searches and mojitos 156,000.

FILE - A classic margarita cocktail, complete with a salted rim and a slice of lime. (Photo by Gado/Getty Images)

See what drinks ranked below the vodka martini:

Margaritas

Mojitos

Cosmopolitan

Long Island Iced Tea

Martinis were the second most popular drink nationally, right behind margaritas, which was the most googled drink in 31 states, including New Jersey.