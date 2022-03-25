Mom killed visiting her son’s grave on his birthday

article

A mother was shot and killed at a Texas cemetery while visiting the grave of her recently deceased son on his birthday.

Two people were shot at the cemetery at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery in Killeen, Texas.

One of them was 52-year-old Yolanda N’Gaojia. EMS took her to the hospital but she died just before 7 p.m.

The second victim received non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released at the scene.

"I have no words because I can’t believe this is real. This is stuff you see on movies but it has become our life," her ex-husband Kineh N’Gaojia wrote on Facebook. I can’t believe you are gone Yolanda N'Gaojia."

She was marking Amir Tajal-Kineh N'Gaojia's 22nd birthday. He was born in Toms River, NJ and died on Jan. 1, 2022, according to his obituary. His cause of death was unknown.

Yolanda N'Gaojia had just changed her Facebook profile photo to her son's image the day before the shooting.

Police are offering a reward up to $1,000 in connection with the case. They called the crime an "isolated incident."