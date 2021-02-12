Model Rebecca Landrith, former Miss Manhattan finalist, found shot dead in PA

article

A man is in custody in connection to the shooting death of model Rebecca Landrith, who was found shot dead on a Pennsylvania highway on February 7.

Landrith, 47, a native of Virginia and former finalist in the 2014 "Miss Manhattan" contest, was found early Sunday morning on an exit ramp along Interstate 80 in Union County, Pennsylvania, according to PennLive.com.

Landrith's body was discovered by a state Department of Transportation employee. She was found with multiple gunshot wounds to her head, neck and throat. A total of 18 bullets were removed from her body.

A note found on Landrith's body led authorities to Tracy Rollins Jr., 28, of Texas.

State troopers said they arrested Rollins on Wednesday at a truck stop in Southington, Connecticut.

When questioned, Rollins Jr. claimed he did not know Landrith, and was instead traveling with a woman named "Leslie" who he met at a truck stop in Connecticut.

Advertisement

Tracy Ray Rollins Jr.

Police have not revealed a motive for the shooting.

Authorities said they believed Landrith was likely shot elsewhere before her body was discovered.

Rollins has been charged with homicide and abuse of a corpse in Landrith's death.

With the Associated Press.