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Mitchell Robinson departs champion Knicks for $47.4M deal with Celtics: report

By
FOX 5 NY
New York Knicks
Published July 1, 2026 12:00 PM EDT
Published July 1, 2026 12:00 PM EDT
Knicks dynasty on the line: Will James Dolan pay to keep the champs together?
Knicks dynasty on the line: Will James Dolan pay to keep the champs together?

Knicks dynasty on the line: Will James Dolan pay to keep the champs together?

FOX 5 NY's Dan Bowen and Tina Cervasio discuss what's next for the New York Knicks ahead of the NBA Draft this week.

The Brief

    • Free agent center Mitchell Robinson has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $47.4 million contract with the Boston Celtics.
    • The deal also includes a player option in the third season.
    • Robinson departs New York after serving as a vital defensive pillar for their historic championship team.

NEW YORK CITY - The Boston Celtics have made a major splash in free agency, securing one of the premier rim protectors on the market. 

What we know:

Free agent center Mitchell Robinson has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $47.4 million contract with Boston.

The deal, first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, includes a player option for the third season, giving the veteran center future flexibility.

Leaving a legacy

The backstory:

Robinson’s departure marks the end of an era in New York. He leaves the Knicks not just as a fan favorite, but as a crucial pillar of their historic championship team. His interior defense and second-chance points were instrumental in New York's title run, making his exit a bitter pill for the Knicks faithful to swallow.

The Knicks will now have to navigate their title defense without their defensive anchor, forcing them to look to the trade market or remaining free agency pool to fill a massive void in the middle.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from ESPN.

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