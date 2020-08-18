Missing elderly man, 2 others killed in wrong way crash on NY State Thruway

article

An 81-year-old man reported as a missing vulnerable adult in Ohio was killed along with two others after he drove the wrong way on the Thruway and crashed head-on into another vehicle early Tuesday, said NY State Police.

Charles Bargerstock, of Stow, was driving his 2008 Honda Pilot westbound in the eastbound lanes at about 1:30 a.m. in the town of Farmington just south of Rochester when he struck a 2015 Honda Accord driven by Himel A. Joy, 24, of Astoria.

Bargerstock died at the scene along with the Joy and passenger Mojammal H. Rasel, 30, also of Astoria.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The front seat passenger of the Accord, Moshin Ahmed, 23, of Astoria was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries and was listed in guarded condition. Another rear seat passenger, Kenedy Apel, 18, of Astoria was transported by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital with a head injury and is listed in satisfactory condition.

The four men from were driving back from Niagara Falls, said police.

Advertisement

Police believe Bargerstock drove the wrong way down the highway for several miles before the crash. He had left his home in Ohio for an appointment at 9:30 a.m. A Be On The Look Out alert was issued approximately 1:30 p.m. to attempt to locate him after it was discovered he never showed up for the appointment.

The crash was under investigation.