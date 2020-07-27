Missing child alert for teenager from Suffolk County

article

Authorities in New York have activated a Missing Child Alert for a teenager from Long Island who hasn't been seen since Sunday afternoon and could be in "imminent danger."

"Justin Harris is a 16-year-old missing child who is believed to be suicidal and may be in need of medical attention," a notification about the alert stated. He is believed to be a runaway.

Harris is from Coram, a hamlet in the Town of Brookhaven in Suffolk County. He was last seen there at about 1:21 p.m. on July 26, 2020, authorities said. At that time, he was carrying a black sweatshirt and wearing red pants with a white stripe down the side and white sneakers.

Authorities describe him as Black, 5 feet tall, and about 120 pounds.

If you see Harris, please call either (631) 854-8600 or 911 or submit a tip online.