Minor derailment snarls PATH Train service
NEW JERSEY - A minor train derailment seriously affected PATH Train service during the evening commute on Thursday.
In a tweet, PATH said that trains on the Newark-World Trade Center line were currently operating on a 15-minute schedule.
NJ Transit is cross-honoring tickets at Newark-Penn Station, Hoboken Terminal and New York-Penn Station.
Riders are being asked to consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.
