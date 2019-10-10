Minor derailment snarls PATH Train service

article

A minor train derailment seriously affected PATH Train service during the evening commute on Thursday.

In a tweet, PATH said that trains on the Newark-World Trade Center line were currently operating on a 15-minute schedule.

NJ Transit is cross-honoring tickets at Newark-Penn Station, Hoboken Terminal and New York-Penn Station.

Riders are being asked to consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.

For more information, please visit www.panynj.gov/path

