Man in custody after stealing minivan with baby inside in the Bronx: NYPD

A man is in custody after stealing a minivan with a baby inside in the Bronx on Sunday.

Police said the baby was found safe, and a 53-year-old man is in custody.

The incident was reported to police at 11:27 a.m.

Police didn't say where the vehicle with the baby inside was stolen from.

The Gold Chrysler minivan was last seen going south on 3rd Avenue in Mott Haven, police said.

