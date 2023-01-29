Migrants refusing to leave Hell's Kitchen hotel

A group of migrants is refusing to leave a hotel in Hell's Kitchen.

The Watson Hotel is a men's-only shelter and in a plan announced by Mayor Eric Adams last week, the migrants are supposed to be relocated to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

However, many are refusing to go.

Eventually, some boarded the bus to the terminal.

Activists say the migrants are being forced out.

FOX 5 NY spoke to the Mayor's Office, which said in part that the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal provides the same services as every other shelter in the city.