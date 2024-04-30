'Midtown Jane Doe' cold case victim identified as Patricia Kathleen McGlone

The "Midtown Jane Doe" cold case murder mystery is a major step closer to being solved after more than 50 years.

The victim has now been identified as 16-year-old Patricia Kathleen McGlone.

"Through my investigation, I was able to establish that she did go to school. She went to public school and went to Catholic school, and she grew up in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York," said NYPD Detective Ryan Glas.

Detective Glas and the NYPD's Cold Case Squad were able to use a genealogy tree that eventually led to McGlone's DNA matching a family member who was killed on 9/11.

The teenager's skull and some other body parts were first discovered inside a building in 2003 by construction workers getting ready to demolish the building on West 46th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues in Hell's Kitchen.

According to Detective Glas, McGlone's body was "buried within cement, wrapped in carpeting and hogtied with electrical cord."

Other items found with the body led detectives to believe she had a child before she was killed.

"There was also a plastic green plastic toy soldier. There was also a 1960's Bulova watch."

There was also a ring with the victim's initials.

The building where her body was found was once a bar that helped launch the careers of legendary rock stars like Jimmy Hendrix, and had apartments above the bar.

Detectives are now looking at the victim's husband.

"That individual was married to Jane Doe. She had a husband," Detective Glas said. "We suspect she may have lived in the building with this individual or frequented the club."