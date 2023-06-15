Woman, 75, kicked repeatedly as she crossed Midtown street in unprovoked attack

article

A 75-year-old woman was kicked repeatedly in an unprovoked attack as she crossed a street in Midtown, the NYPD said.

It happened Saturday just before 1:15 p.m. at Avenue of the Americas and W 34 St.

According to police, the victim was crossing the street when she was approached by an unknown individual.

Unprovoked, the man engaged the victim in a dispute and then pushed her to the ground, where he allegedly kicked her multiple times before fleeing.

He was last seen heading southbound on Avenue of the Americas.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was taken to Mount Sinai West in stable condition.

The individual is described as a man with a dark complexion and a heavy build, around 5’10" tall, and about 30-years-old. He was last seen wearing a tan headband, dark-colored ripped pants and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).