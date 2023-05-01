Met Gala 2023 photos: Celebs turn out for museum's biggest annual event

The biggest celebrities in fashion, entertainment, politics and sports will gather Monday night at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, for the museum’s annual Met Gala.

This year's theme focuses on the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who made an impact on luxury fashion in his long career at Chanel, Fendi and elsewhere. Lagerfeld was known for controversial remarks about everything from #MeToo to curvy bodies.

FILE-German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld acknowledges the audience at the end of Fendi 2017-2018 fall/winter Haute Couture collection in Paris on July 5, 2017. (PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP via Getty Images) Expand

There will be five hosts for tonight's event from television (Emmy-winning writer, actor and producer Michaela Coel); the movies (Oscar-winning actor Penélope Cruz, who has worked with Chanel for more than 20 years); sports ( recently retired tennis superstar Roger Federer); and music (Grammy-winning songstress Dua Lipa). Finally, there is Vogue’s Anna Wintour (do we need to tell you she's in fashion?) running the whole thing as usual, the Associated Press reported.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Anna Wintour attends the press conference for the 2023 Met Gala celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

About 400 guests are expected to attend the gala, and Wintour and her team still get to approve every guest.

The Met Gala started in 1948 as a society midnight supper, and wasn’t even at the Met. Fast-forward 70-plus years, and the Met Gala is one of the most photographed events in the world for the red carpet arrivals.

Last year, the event earned $17.4 million for the Met’s Costume Institute, a self-funding department. The AP noted it also launches the annual spring exhibit that brings hundreds of thousands of visitors to the museum.