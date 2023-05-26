Memorial Day Weekend bringing busy streets, trains to NYC area

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey predicts 5.5 million travelers to cross its bridges and tunnels this holiday weekend.

In order to accommodate holiday travelers, construction and road projects are suspended starting tomorrow until Sunday morning.

The Yankees have three home games over the long weekend, which means the trains will be busy, and pop star Taylor Swift is playing a trio of shows at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, which will make for quite the traffic problem.

NJ Transit says it is planning to operate a full rail schedule, and the expectation is that many fans will choose to get to MetLife Stadium by rail, although some may choose to drive considering what happened when it came to moving a high volume of travelers during major events like Superbowl 48 and Wrestlemania 35 when travelers were stranded for hours.

Nationally, Triple A is predicting 42.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more this holiday weekend.

Triple A is also reporting gas prices are significantly lower than this time last year.