Mega Millions jackpot: If you win the jackpot in NY, your identity will be revealed

You will need to reveal your identity if you win the Mega Millions jackpot in New York.

Your neighbors (or soon-to-be ex-neighbors) are going to know if you win the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

New York requires anyone who wins more than $5,000 to have their identity revealed by NY Lottery.

The winner's name and city of residence will be made public but the lottery says it will not release street addresses and telephone numbers for winners.

That almost changed a few years ago. A bill was passed by state lawmakers to allow a winner to keep their name a secret.

The legislation warned that lottery winners could be targets for "burglary, kidnapping, harassment, fraudulent lawsuits, etc." and also scams.

Then-governor Andrew Cuomo vetoed the bill in Dec. 2018. He said it was so that the lottery was transparent with the money.

"Being able to publicly present a grand prize winner . . . provides accountability to members of the public who have also been playing the game," Cuomo said.

There is a way to get around having to release your name. A winner can create a limited liability corporation (LLC) to collect the prize in its name.