“Meet the Breeds” with the American Kennel Club

This weekend the American Kennel Club hosts its 11th annual Meet the Breeds at the Javits Center on Manhattan’s West Side.

On Friday, final preparations were underway to get the convention hall ready for thousands of animals.

Some 160 breeds of dogs and cats will be on hand, according to AKC Vice President of Public Relations and Communications.

Hunter says Meet the Breeds is a fun chance to hang out with lots of friendly dogs and cats, but also a unique opportunity to learn about them.

"You can interact with them. You can see what breeds work for your lifestyle,” she said. “You can see them at their puppy stage or their kitten stage or their full-grown stage. You can talk to breeders and you can really find out what fits your family."

For more information and tickets, go to akc.org.

Fox5 is a media partner of the American Kennel Club.

