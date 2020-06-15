Mayor Bill de Blasio cancels coronavirus briefing due to illness

article

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio canceled all events on his schedule Monday, marking the first time the city's leader will not hold a briefing on the coronavirus during a weekday in more than 100 days.

De Blasio's office sent an email to media outlets a short time before his scheduled 9:30 a.m. briefing from City Hall announcing that all events had been cancelled.

According to Press Secretary Freddi Goldstein, the mayor is under the weather.

"The Mayor woke up feeling under the weather and is going to take the day to recuperate and work from home. We expect to be back to our regular programming tomorrow," Goldstein said via Twitter.

De Blasio has made announcements and taken questions from reporters about the pandemic since March.