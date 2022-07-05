Aide to mayor robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn

An aide to Mayor Eric Adams was robbed at gunpoint in Downtown Brooklyn on Tuesday morning, City Hall confirmed.

Two men walked up to the aide at Sands Street and Navy Street, near the Brooklyn Navy Yard, and demanded that he give them his belongings, police said.

The staffer, Christopher Baugh, 33, refused to give in to their demands and warned them he works for the mayor, the New York Post reported, citing a sou r ce .

The muggers, one of them armed with a handgun, then pushed Baugh to the ground and stole his wallet and phone, authorities said.

In a statement to FOX 5 NY, Adams administration spokesperson Fabien Levy said Baugh "deserves to be safe while conducting his job, just like every other New Yorker."

"Today's incident only further highlights the urgency to get dangerous guns and dangerous people off our streets as quickly as possible," Levy said. "New York City employees are city residents, and we will do everything in our power to keep all New Yorkers safe."

Baugh wasn't hurt.