May-Thurner syndrome: What is the condition US Rep. Lauren Boebert has been diagnosed with?

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert underwent surgery Tuesday in Colorado to remove a blood clot in her leg, and she was subsequently diagnosed with May-Thurner syndrome, a rare condition that disrupts blood flow.

Boebert, 37, is expected to make a full recovery, her campaign said in a news release.

The congresswoman was admitted to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado, after experiencing severe swelling in her upper left leg. She underwent a CT scan, during which doctors found the acute blood clot.

She then underwent surgery to have the blood clot removed and doctors inserted a stent to address the congresswoman's symptoms.

In the news release, hospitalist Dr. Rebecca Bade said that those who undergo the surgery to restore blood flow and recover are able live and work as usual. Boebert thanked Bade and the hospital staff for their "great care" and for providing "helpful insight" into her diagnosis.

"I'm looking forward to making a full recovery and getting back to Congress to continue fighting for Colorado," Boebert said in a statement.

What is May-Thurner syndrome?

May-Thurner syndrome, also known as iliac vein compression syndrome. It is a condition where a vein in the pelvis gets squeezed by an artery, which can lead to blood clots in the leg. This happens because the artery presses against the vein, making it harder for blood to flow back to the heart. The compression prevents blood from flowing properly, leading to narrowing and scarring.

Symptoms include leg pain, swelling, and sometimes blood clots. Doctors diagnose it using imaging tests like ultrasound or CT scan. Treatment usually involves medicine to prevent blood clots and procedures to widen the vein. If left untreated, it can cause serious problems. So, it's important to catch and treat it early.

Boebert's campaign said an exact cause of the condition is not known but that dehydration, travel and extended periods of sitting have all been identified as potential factors in causing her symptoms.

Women between the ages of 20 and 45 who have given birth are also more likely to have May-Thurner syndrome, the campaign said. Boebert has four children.

The news comes as Boebert, a MAGA rabble-rouser, gears up for a third term in Congress. She has represented the same Colorado House district since 2020 and is now also running in the Republican primary race to fill former Rep. Ken Buck’s seat in a different district across the state.

FOX News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.