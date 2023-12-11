Long Island dog daycare worker accused of swinging them above head using leash

Police in Nassau County, Long Island said a 21-year-old dog daycare employee in Massapequa was seen on video swinging multiple dogs above his head, using their leash, and then letting them fall to the ground.

Andrew Laurendi was arrested Sunday night and charged with animal cruelty and torturing or injuring an animal/failure to provide sustenance.

According to police, Laurendi was seen on video at Pawllywood dog daycare swinging multiple dogs above his head by the leash attached to the animal's neck, and then letting the leash go, causing the dogs to fall to the ground.

Police said on multiple occasions, the animal's face was smashed into a fence. One suffered a serious injury.

Laurendi was fired from the daycare following the incidents.

He's due back in court on Dec. 21.