Massachusetts activates National Guard due to migrant flights

The governor of Massachusetts plans to activate the National Guard as part of the effort to deal with migrants who were flown to Martha's Vineyard. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two planes of immigrants to the Massachusetts island on Wednesday.

Gov. Charlie Baker says the state will transport the migrants to a military base on Cape Cod.

He says a new shelter will be set up at Joint Base Cape Cod for approximately 50 migrants.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency will coordinate efforts among state and local officials to provide food, shelter, and essential services.

Baker also plans to activate up to 125 members of the Massachusetts National Guard as part of the relief effort.

The administration says that Martha’s Vineyard is not equipped to provide sustainable accommodation for the men, women, and children. They arrived on two planes from Florida with no advance notice.

"We are grateful to the providers, volunteers and local officials that stepped up on Martha’s Vineyard over the past few days to provide immediate services to these individuals," said Governor Charlie Baker in a statement. "Our Administration has been working across state government to develop a plan to ensure these individuals will have access to the services they need going forward, and Joint Base Cape Cod is well equipped to serve these needs."

The governor says that individuals and families will be housed in dormitory-style spaces at the base, with separate spaces accommodating both individuals and families. Families will not be separated, he promised.