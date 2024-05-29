Marymount Manhattan College agrees to pursue merger with Northeastern University

article

Marymount Manhattan College has agreed to pursue a merger with Northeastern University on Wednesday.

"As you may know, Marymount Manhattan is a liberal arts college located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan with a broad range of undergraduate degree offerings. While MMC is most known for its performing arts programs, the college offers 34 different majors in fields ranging from psychology to marketing to behavioral neuroscience. In its most recent academic plan, MMC placed great emphasis on interdisciplinary and experiential learning—a wonderful alignment with Northeastern’s core strengths," Northeastern President Joseph E. Aoun said in an email to students.

Now both schools must wait for state and federal approvals before it is official.

"MMC and Northeastern are natural partners. The institutions reflect each other in many ways, including how we foster meaningful engagements with our communities and create opportunities for our students to take advantage of the resources of world-class cities to find an edge in career and life," Peter Naccarato, interim president of MMC said.

"We are very excited to establish this connection based on our shared values." — Peter Naccarato

The merger would combine the Upper East Side Liberal Arts College with Northeastern's Global Experimental Learning Network, which will be renamed Northeastern University-New York City.

According to a release from Northeastern, Manhattan Marymount College was facing concerns over dropping enrollment.

President Aoun said Northeastern’s senior leadership team will provide more updates.