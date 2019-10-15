Marisa Tomei talks about new Broadway role

Actress Marisa Tomei is back on Broadway for opening night of The Rose Tattoo.

The Oscar winner plays Serafina in the Tennessee Williams play. It's the story of an Italian-American widow in Mississippi who has allowed herself to withdraw from the world after her husband's death, and expects her daughter to do the same.

We chatted with Marisa for her take on her character...

“She goes from deep heart break and tragic circumstances, to miracles happening, to bliss and ecstasy, and sensuality and comedy," said Tomei. "So it really runs the gambit within these two short hours."

The Rose Tattoo has a limited engagement at the American Airlines Theatre. The play opens Tuesday and is set to close on December 8.