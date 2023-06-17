'Mardi Gras for New York': Check out this year's annual mermaid parade in Coney Island

Thousands emerged from the sea Saturday for the annual mermaid parade in Coney Island.

It’s June and the start of summer, the time of year sea creatures, mermaids and mermans leave the ocean and crawl out to Coney Island.

The mermaid parade has been around for four decades, giving artists and costume lovers a chance to express the special sparkle inside them.

"This is like the Mardi Gras for New York," says one participant. "So much creativity and music. Not in Manhattan, I’m in Brooklyn far away. It’s a totally quirky thing and I love it."

But after all this time, there are still locals who’ve never made the trip to Surf Avenue.

"It was time to come," says one local. "Just give it a whirl we were in the mood, trying to be positive and happy and celebrate. So here we are."

Participants said they look forward to the event every year, creating their own themes, costumes, floats and fun.

"Halloween is my favorite holiday," said a mermaid. "So this is like a pre-Halloween. I get to dress up as whatever mermaid I feel like. I love it."

And if you land creatures still don’t understand the concept behind the mermaid parade, keep in mind the Mermaid Parade is an art parade, and since starting in 1983, it’s become the largest art parade in the country.