New search near Manorville in connection to Gilgo Beach murders: Who are the other victims?

The deaths of 11 people, whose remains were found in 2010 and 2011, have long stumped investigators.

Sources say that multiple agencies have been searching near Manorville since Wednesday, in connection to the Gilgo Beach investigation.

Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann has been charged with four of the victims, known as the "Gilgo Four."

Suffolk County police, New York State Police, and the NYPD are all assisting the Suffolk County DA in the search.

Manorville is a little over 40 miles from Gilgo Beach on Long Island.

Gilgo Beach suspected serial killer

Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann appeared in court last week on Long Island after being charged earlier this year.

Heuermann, a 60-year-old architect, was initially arrested outside his Manhattan office in July for the murder of three sex workers. He was later charged with the murder of a fourth victim.

Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25, Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, and Amber Lynn Costello, 27 are known as the "Gilgo Four."

Rex Heuermann’s attorney, Michael Brown insists he will take his time to carefully review what prosecutors call voluminous evidence tied to the Gilgo Beach killings.

Gilgo Beach murder victims

The murder of 11 people found on Gilgo Beach have been unaccounted for.

Most of the victims were young women who had been sex workers. Several of the bodies were found near the town of Gilgo Beach.

Determining who killed them, and why, has vexed seasoned homicide detectives through several changes in police leadership.

List of victims:

The "Gilgo Four"

located within a quarter-mile of one another near Gilgo Beach in December 2010.

Jessica Taylor

Partial remains of Jessica Taylor, who was an escort working in New York City, were located in a wooded area in Manorville on July 26, 2003.

Valerie Mack

Partial skeleton remains of Valerie Mack were found in a wooded area in Manorville in September 2000.

Additional remains of Mack were discovered on April 4, 2011 on Ocean Parkway during the search for Shannan Gilbert.

Unidentified Asian male

The skeletal remains of an Asian male were discovered on Ocean Parkway on April 4, 2011.

The male is believed to be between the ages of 17 and 23 years old at the time of his death.

Unidentified Toddler