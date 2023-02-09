Suspect accused of shooting 2 Baltimore police officers in custody

A man accused of shooting two officers in Baltimore County has been found and is in custody after a manhunt for the suspect took place.

On Thursday evening, the Baltimore County Police Department reported one of its officers was seriously injured in a shooting involving 24-year-old David Linthicum.

Linthicum has been on the run since Wednesday after Baltimore police were called to a home in Cockeysville, Maryland due to reports of a person being in crisis. Once officers arrived, a family member escorted police to the suspect and shots were fired. The officer who was shot Wednesday is believed to be in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.