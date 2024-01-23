NYC super raped, threatened migrant building cleaner over 6-year period: DA

A New York City superintendent allegedly raped and abused a migrant cleaner who worked in his building, with allegations including forcing the woman into having sex in front of her child, ripping up her passport and keeping track of her location, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

According to DA Alvin Bragg's indictment, Flatiron District building super Jose Espinoza, 54, continuously threatened and sexually coerced the woman, an undocumented immigrant who cleaned his tenants' apartments, for six years.

Court documents detail Espinoza allegedly agreeing to pay the woman from Paraguay money in exchange for sex if she agreed to clean apartments in his building.

The migrant woman and mother of a child with special needs detailed the abuse to a social worker at Bellevue Hospital while receiving treatment for breast cancer.

She collected evidence of the abuse over several months -- bringing clothing and personal objects with her to the hospital.

When the woman notified police of the abuse, officials found an overwhelming amount of evidence and arrested Espinoza in December 2023.

"I cannot imagine the physical, emotional and mental trauma this survivor continues to experience." — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg

After an investigation into the alleged abuse, officers uncovered a camera that was focused on a piggy bank Espinoza used to keep the woman's earnings.

Police also found out that Espinoza had been using the "Find My Friends" app on his phone to track the woman's location.

"These alleged acts are absolutely horrendous, and I cannot imagine the physical, emotional and mental trauma this survivor continues to experience," Bragg said in a statement. "It took extraordinary strength and courage for her to come forward."

The indictment details Espinoza's continuous abuse of the woman over time.

In one instance, Espinoza reportedly forced the woman to have sex with him in front of her daughter.

According to the report, Espinoza became more violent over time; beating her and even demanding her to send photos so that he could know her exact whereabouts at all times.

He even went as far as allegedly ripping up her passport and demanding naked photos to use against her when she disobeyed him.

Jose Espinoza faces the following charges: