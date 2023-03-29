Manhattan man beaten after asking motorcyclist to drive safely: NYPD

article

A man who was walking his dog in Manhattan was violently attacked by a motorcyclist he asked to drive more safely, according to authorities.

The NYPD said that on Tuesday, the victim, a 52-year-old man was walking his dog near East 90th Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side at around 7 p.m. when he saw the male suspect recklessly riding a green motorcycle.

When the victim asked the motorcyclist to slow down, the suspect went over to the victim and struck him multiple times in the face with a closed fist, knocking the victim to the ground. While the victim was on the ground, the suspect continued to strike him in the face before fleeing eastbound on East 90th Street.

The victim was taken to Cornel Hospital in stable condition.

Police have released surveillance footage of the suspect, who is described as a man between 35 and 45 years old, standing roughly 5'8" tall, and weighing 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, and a helmet.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.