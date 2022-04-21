$450,000 Manhattan jewelry store robbery

Police in New York City are trying to find two women and a man who robbed a Midtown Manhattan jewelry store.

The NYPD says it happened just before 3 p.m. last Thursday on West 47th St. in the diamond district.

The three went into the store. The man and one of the women acted as lookouts.

When a 33-year-old employee stepped into a backroom area, the second woman went behind the counter and removed 112 white and yellow gold diamond rings and placed them into a bag. The rings were valued at approximately $450,000.

The three then left the store and went into the 47-50 St. – Rockefeller Center subway station and took a southbound F train.

One woman was Hispanic, 40 to 50 years old, medium build, approximately 5'8", and was wearing a tan/grey sweater and a gray knit cap.

The second woman was Hispanic, 25 to 35 years old, and was wearing a black baseball cap and a purple-and-white tie-dye "HOLLISTER" sweatshirt.

The man was Hispanic, 30 to 40 years old, with a slim build, and was about 5'9". He was wearing a black t-shirt and jeans with a grey baseball cap.