Thieves on mopeds swipe Apple headphones off victims' heads in NYC spree

The NYPD is investigating a series of Manhattan robberies where they say thieves on mopeds are swiping expensive Apple headphones right off their victim’s heads.

According to police, 21 incidents have been reported throughout Manhattan, consisting of the suspects riding on mopeds, approaching the victim from behind and removing a pair of Apple Air Pod Max headphones right off their head. The average value of the headphones stolen is $500, police said.

Of the 21 incidents, eight involved men and 13 involved women. No injuries have been reported.

The NYPD is seeking four suspects on mopeds they say swiped Apple headphones off victims' heads in a citywide spree. (NYPD)

Police said all the robberies occurred between 2:10 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. Ten of the robberies also happened on Feb 18 in less than a 3-hour span.

A total of four suspects are being sought. All are described as males with medium complexions. The suspects are riding on two mopeds, one red and one black, with two individuals per moped. The rear passenger on the moped is the one who removes the headphones.

Surveillance video obtained from Washington Square South and LaGuarda Place shows two suspects seen on a black moped.

Surveillance video captured two suspects seen on a black moped in Manhattan. (NYPD)

Police said the passenger got off the moped holding two pairs of Apple AirPod Max headphones and entered Washington Square Park.

He's described as a man with black curly hair, medium complexion, medium build, wearing a black bubble jacket and black pants.

One suspect is described as a man with black curly hair, medium complexion and medium build. (NYPD)

The suspect operating the moped then drove into Washington Square Park, police said. He is described as a man with a slim build, wearing a black helmet, a black hooded jacket, black pants and tan shoes.

Another suspect is described as a man with a slim build. (NYPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).