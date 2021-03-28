Man yelling anti-Asian slurs strikes woman in the face in Manhattan subway

article

The NYPD is searching for a man who allegedly yelled anti-Asian slurs at a woman and struck her in the face without provocation.

According to authorities, the 37-year-old victim was walking through the East 51st Street station on Lexington Avenue when the man attacked her.

The man approached the victim and made an anti-Asian statement before striking her.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.