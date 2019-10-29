Man wanted for robbing teens of $1

A man asked to bum $1 from a pair of teens on a Midtown Manhattan sidewalk. When they refused, he robbed them.

The NYPD says it happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of 3rd Avenue and E. 56th Street on October 18.

The 14-year-old and 15-year-old boys were walking down the sidewalk when he approached him and asked for $1.

The boys said that they did not have any money. Police say the man then reached into one of the boy’s pocket and pulled out a wallet while simulating that he had a gun inside of his jacket.

After pulling out the boy’s wallet the robber took $1 and took off. The boys were not hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say that all calls are confidential.