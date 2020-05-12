Man steals money out of woman’s pocket in Chelsea deli

Police are searching for the man who pulled $300 from a woman's jacket inside a deli in Chelsea and ran off.

The incident occurred on May 8 at about 4 p.m. inside 338 8th Avenue.

Cops say the man initially approached the 28-year-old woman and asked her for money. When she refused, he reached into her pocket, took the cash and fled.

Video and photos of the suspect were released by police.

Anyone with information about the robbery is encouraged to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

