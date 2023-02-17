Long Island man fatally stabs friend and victim's wife, cops say

article

A Long Island man is accused of killing a husband and stabbing his wife in a fit of rage.

Suffolk County officials arrested Candelario Cordova, 53, for allegedly stabbing his friend Roque Cisneros to death, and then attacking the victim's wife when she tried to intervene.

Authorities say it happened on Thursday in Huntington Station.

According to police, the wife of Roque Cisneros, 58, saw her husband in the passenger seat of an SUV struggling to get out.

Cordova, a family friend of nearly 20 years, was sitting in the driver's seat. It appeared he ws trying to get Cisneros out of the vehicle.

Cordova then allegedly suddenly pulled away with Cisneros in the vehicle.

The wife decided to jump in her car and follow the SUV. It stopped at the corner of Oakwood Road.

Authorities say Cordova went to the back of the vehicle and grabbed a long knife. He allegedly opened the passenger side door and repeatedly began stabbing his friend.

The wife attempted to stop the attack, and Cordova then allegedly began slashing and stabbing her.

Several motorists stopped and tried to intervene until members of the Suffolk County Police Dept., arrived.

Cisneros was pronounced dead at the scene. Cisneros' wife was transported to Huntington Hospital, where she was treated for multiple stable wounds.

District Attorney Raymond Tierney said, "Our thoughts are with the Cisneros family as we prosecute this defendant for this horrendous crime."

Cordova was arraigned on a felony murder charge. He pleaded not guilty and is being held in jail. He is due back in court on March 6, 2023.

The motive for the killing was unknown.